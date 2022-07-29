Cuba and Belarus strengthen scientific and legislative ties





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 29 (ACN) Cuba and Belarus strengthened scientific and legislative ties in a meeting held between the Belarusian Chamber of Deputies and a delegation of the Finlay Institute of Vaccines of Cuba (IFV).



According to Prensa Latina, Cuban MP Yuri Valdes presented to his counterparts the efficacy data of the Cuban anti-Covid-19 Soberana Plus vaccine after its registration for use in that Eurasian nation last 26th.



Valdes, who is also deputy director of the IFV and member of the drug's development team, explained that, under the guidance of the regulatory bodies of both countries, a process is advancing in a path that should lead to concrete examples of vaccines and other pharmaceutical products registered in Havana and Minsk.



For his part, the head of the Belarusian parliamentary group of friendship with Cuba, Sergey Klichevishev, reaffirmed the interest of his country's representatives in many of the agreements reached these days for the benefit of his people, especially children, in view of the wave of Covid-19 that is approaching in September.



As part of the exchange, the Belarusian parliamentarians once again expressed their opposition to the impact of the economic, commercial and financial blockade that the United States has been imposing on the largest of the Antilles for more than six decades.