Cuba attends the NAM Youth Network Summit





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 28 (ACN) The Youth Network Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), taking place this week in Baku, Azerbaijan, seeks to unite the voices of the youth of the countries currently besieged by the West, the Cuban foreign ministry said Thursday.



On Twitter, it said that Cuba's Young Communist League (UJC by its Spanish acronym) is attending the meeting, held from 25 to 29 July.



Suniel Sosa, head of the International Relations Department of the UJC, spoke at the event and explained to those present how Cuba has proven its capacity to face challenges, in the face of destabilization and media manipulation campaigns orchestrated from the United States.



He stated that the enemies of the Cuban people and the Cuban Revolution are trying to impose the fake image of a youth distanced from the values of the historic generation, and assured that this aspiration is unrealistic and clashes with the real continuity that the youth of the island are leading today.



On the other hand, he emphasized that the NAM is the most important mechanism for political coordination among the countries of the South, where Cuba is a founder and is honored to be the first Latin American and Caribbean country to be a member.



Sosa thanked the forum for its firm position in defense of the inalienable right of the people of the Caribbean nation to self-determination and to continue building an independent, democratic, prosperous and sustainable society.



He also highlighted the historic condemnation and rejection by the Non-Aligned countries of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba, as well as the Helms-Burton Act, which expresses Washington's increased aggressiveness against the island's resistance.

