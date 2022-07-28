Cuba marks the 68th anniversary of birth of Hugo Chavez





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 28 (ACN) On the 68th anniversary of the birth of Venezuelan leader Hugo Rafael Chavez Frias, a close friend of Cuba, authorities and organizations on the island recall his legacy.



Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban communist party and president of the country, celebrated on Twitter Chavez's exemplary legacy of solidarity.



Regarding the Venezuelan leader, Cuban PM, Manuel Marrero, pointed out on the same social network that he is Cuba's and Fidel's best friend.



At the same time, the member of the Politburo and secretary of organization, Roberto Morales Ojeda, recalled the words of the historic leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro: "A Venezuelan soldier in whose mind Bolivar's ideas germinated. It is enough to observe how his thinking evolved from his humble origins, school, military academy, reading, the reality of his country and the presence of Yankee domination".



The Casa del Alba Cultural and the Venezuelan embassy to Havana coordinated for today a concert dedicated to the Bolivarian leader, according to Prensa Latina.



Hugo Rafael Chavez Frias was born in Sabaneta, Venezuelan State of Barinas, in July 28, 1954.



In December 1998 he won the presidency of Venezuela, assuming his first magistracy in February 1999, carrying out a constitutional change with liberties and rights that were denied up to that moment for the majority of the population.



Chavez died March 5, 2013 at the Hospital Militar Doctor Carlos Arvelo, in Caracas, victim of cancer.