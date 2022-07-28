Cuba and Belarus strengthen health and scientific cooperation





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 27 (ACN) In order to expand links in health and scientific matters, Cuba and Belarus signed an agreement on quality control in the laboratories of drug and medical device regulatory agencies.



Olga Jacobo, director of the Cuban Center for State Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices (CECMED), explained that the goal is to guarantee uniformity of measurements to confirm the reliability of research in Belarusian and Cuban laboratories.



CECMED will work together with the Belarusian Ministry of Health's Center of Expertise and Tests to organize laboratory inter-comparisons and training courses.



On his end, the director of the Belarusian center, Dmitry Vladimirovich, said that this agreement will contribute to strengthen scientific cooperation between Minsk and Havana.



After 30 years of diplomatic relations, Belarus is one of Cuba’s main trade partners, whereas the Island is one of the European country’s major allies in the Western Hemisphere.