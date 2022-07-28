Belarus, First European Country to Use a Cuban COVID-19 Vaccine





Havana, July 27 (ACN) Belarus has been the first European country to register a Cuban COVID-19 vaccine after its regulatory authority approved the use of Soberana Plus, one of the island’s homegrown products to fight the disease.



Dmitry Vladimirovich said during a ceremony on Wednesday that the vaccine was registered on July 26, in honor to Cuba’s National Rebellion Day, according to PL news agency. He handed a copy of the documents over to Olga Jacobo, director of the Cuban regulatory authority and to Vicente Verez, director of the island’s Finlay Vaccine Institute.



Doctor Verez congratulated all those involved in the production of the vaccine and also those who made it possible for the product to have reached Belarus.



Cuban ambassador to Minsk Santiago Perez, who was also given a copy of the registration, said the event reveals the trust and mutual development in the scientific field, which impacts the economy, while it benefits health and the well being of the peoples of Belarus and Cuba.



What has taken place also reveals the joint work of many Cuban institutions to control the spread of COVID-19, said Yuris Valdes, vice-director of the Finlay Institute.