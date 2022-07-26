Diaz-Canel decorates Pastors for Peace and Gail Walker





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 25 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel bestowed the Order of Solidarity on the Pastors for Peace Friendshipment Caravan and the Medal of Friendship on Gail Walker, whose father Lucius (1930-2010) founded the caravans.



The awards ceremony took place at the University of Medical Sciences in the city of Cienfuegos, where the head of state met with some 200 representatives of Cuba solidarity groups, including the caravanistas, the Puerto Rican Brigade Juan Rius Rivera, the U.S. Socialism and Liberation Party, and the Venceremos Brigade.



Díaz-Canel thanked them for their decades-long permanent and systematic support of Cuba and against the U.S. blockade, as well as for organizing in June the People's Summit in the city of Los Angeles, an event he described as the true Summit of the Americas.



The President stressed on Twitter that their meeting took place on the eve of the 26th of July, a highly significant day in Cuba, as it marks National Rebellion Day, to be celebrated in the city of Cienfuegos, in central Cuba.