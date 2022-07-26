Cuba ratifies solidarity with Mexico





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 25, (ACN) In a message posted on Twitter, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez ratified the Island’s willingness to support Mexico as needed.



The Cuban leader quoted a phrase of the apostle José Martí in response to a message sent by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador from one of the regions where Cuban medical brigades are working.



"Here we are, brother@lopezobrador, for whatever you need and command #Mexico, always. Looking at that landscape, I remember Martí: a little brook in the mountain pleases me more than the sea," Díaz-Canel wrote.



In his publication, López Obrador thanked the Cuban people and government for their support to provide health care in socially and economically disadvantaged communities.



Cuba and Mexico have signed agreements in the fields of health, education, sports and culture, among others, based on relations of fraternity and solidarity.