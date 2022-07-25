Cuba Demands End of US Coercive Measures against Syria





Havana, July 22 (ACN) Cuba called at the United Nations for the elimination of unilateral US coercive measures adopted against Syria, which negatively affect the recovery of the Arba nation and hinder its development.



A report by PL News Agency cited the Cuban representative at the UN Yuri Gala as saying that while Washington pretends to be concerned about the humanitarian situation of the Syrian people, it maintains criminal measures against that Arab nation.



The Cuban diplomat also rejected the politicization of humanitarian assistance and its use as an instrument for political blackmail and pointed out that any decision adopted by the UN Security Council on Syria’s humanitarian situation must bear into account the interests and concerns of that country.



The ambassador called to foster cooperation with Damascus, which is in charge of making humanitarian aid reach all Syrians without the political siege and selectivity currently prevailing against that Arab nation. He added that Syria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty must be respected so he demanded the end of all foreign interference.