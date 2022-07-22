Cuba and South Africa willing to strengthen bilateral ties





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 21 (ACN) During the 16th Session of their Joint Consultative Mechanism, held in this city, Cuba and South Africa stated their willingness to keep strengthening political dialogue, trade and cooperation,.



The Cuban First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gerardo Peñalver, and South Africa's Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Alvin Botes, presided over the talks about issues of common interest. The former thanked the African nation’s support against the U.S. blockade of Cuba, whereas the latter acknowledged the Island’s solidarity and its contribution to the development of his country and Africa in general.



The South African delegation also included Yvonne Nkwenkwezi Phosa, South African ambassador to Cuba, and Mzolilzwa Bona, chief director for Latin America and the Caribbean of the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation.