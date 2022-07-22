Cuba and South Africa Sign Animal and Vegetable Health Accord





Havana, July 21 (ACN) Cuba and South Africa signed an inter-governmental cooperation accord in the area of animal and vegetable health.



The agreement will favor the exchange of information on animal diseases and pests affecting crops, as well as prevention measures, research and exchange of experts in an move to contribute to a better control of agricultural production in both nations, according to PL news agency.



The accord is also expected o strengthen commercial relations by favoring the diversification of agricultural exports and imports on mutually beneficial conditions.



South African Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Angela Thokozile Didiza and Cuban Ambassador Enrique Orta penned the documents.