Cuba ratifies willingness to contribute to Africa's development





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 21 (ACN) Cuba ratified today at the United Nations its willingness to put all available resources at the disposal of Africa’s development and the completion of its 2063 Agenda.



Ambassador Yuri Gala Lopez, Chargé d'Affaires of Cuba’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, stressed that such assistance is in line with the Island’s commitment to its blood, cultural and historical ties with Africa and urged the adoption of foreign debt relief mechanisms and the mobilization of resources to the continent, which would lead to economic growth and sustainable development, job creation and the eradication of poverty and hunger in that region.



He also called to extend and strengthen the participation of developing countries, particularly in Africa, in economic decision- and policy-making processes with a view to the continent’s engagement in the world economy.



According to figures provided by the Foreign Ministry, there are more than 6,000 Cuban aid workers in Africa, whereas more than 30,000 Africans have graduated from Cuban schools.