



HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 20(ACN) Shortly before saying goodbye to the land of Sandino, Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz described as "very intense" his visit to Managua for the celebration of the 43rd anniversary of the triumph of the Nicaraguan Revolution.



Marrero Cruz praised his meeting with Nicaraguan president Daniel Ortega, who sent his best wishes to both Army General Raúl Castro and President Miguel Díaz-Canel and highlighted Cuba’s solidarity with and support of his country.



During his stay, the Prime Minister also met with VP Rosario Murillo to discuss the beginning in September of a review of the commercial cooperation between both countries and the establishment of an intergovernmental commission to keep strengthening their ties, as well as with members of the local Cuban community and Cuba solidarity groups, who insisted on finding ways of expanding cooperation.



“Every day,” he said, “it is easier to understand why we have revolutions like ours. The Yankees insist on isolating us and imposing their ideology, but the more they try the greater our peoples’ efforts to be even more independent. With peoples like Cuba and Nicaragua, we will have Revolution for a long while.”