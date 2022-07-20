Cuba participates in CELAC-China Cooperation Forum





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 20 (ACN) The general director of Informatics of the Cuban Ministry of Communications, Mario Hernandez Pastrana, headed the Cuban delegation to the 1st CELAC-China Forum on Cooperation in Digital Technology, to which he reiterated his country's commitment to cooperation and solidarity based on respect, equality, plurality, inclusion and observance of the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace.



Hernández Pastrana also condemned the U.S. blockade of Cuba and described its effects on the development of Cuban communications.



The participants in the Forum urged to strengthen cooperation between the Member States of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and China in the field of digital technology and praised the People’s Republic significant contribution in this respect.



The meeting approved a Joint Communiqué that highlights the important role of digital technologies in the fight against COVID-19 and the need to engage in joint efforts to promote the digital economy and make headway in strategic areas such as sustainable development, e-commerce, information and communications, Internet access and interconnectivity.



Established during the 2nd CELAC Summit held in Havana in January 2014, the Forum is a platform for cooperation and solidarity between Latin American and Caribbean countries and China.