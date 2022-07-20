Cuban Prime Minister ratifies support for Nicaragua





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 20 (ACN) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz ratified his country’s support for Nicaragua, during a meeting with Cubans living in that country and members of solidarity groups, whose backing he thanked, highlighting that Nicaragua is an example of love for the homeland.



Marrero Cruz arrived in Nicaragua on Tuesday at the head of a delegation to attend the celebrations to commemorate the 43rd anniversary of the triumph of the Sandinista revolution.



The Prime Minister’s agenda also included a meeting with the staff of the Cuban Embassy in Nicaragua, who reasserted their support for their Homeland and talked about their work and whom Marrero Cruz gave an update on the current endeavors of the Cuban Government.