Cuba will Always Stand by the Nicaraguan People, said Cuban Premier





Havana, July 19 (ACN) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero thanked the Nicaraguan People for their gestures of solidarity with Cuba and affirmed that the Cuban government and people will always stand by their Sandinista brothers and sisters.



The premier met on Tuesday with members of solidarity-with-Cuba movements and Cubans residing in Nicaragua as part of his agenda after arriving in Managua heading the island’s delegation that will take part at the central ceremony for the 43rd year of the triumph of the Sandinista Peoples’ Revolution.



Upon his arrival in the central American nation, Marrero said he was honor to represent Army General Raul Castro and President Miguel Diaz-Canel and the Cuban people, and he conveyed a warm greeting to the Nicaraguan people, “who have supported us in the tough struggles we have staged,” he said.



Marrero briefed participants about the complex situation facing Cuba in terms of economic difficulties worsened by the strengthened US economic blockade of the island.



The Cuban delegation is made up of deputy foreign minister Josefina Vidal, Cuban ambassador to Managua Jorge Mayo and the director for South America at the Cuban Foreign Ministry Carlos de Cespedes.