Cuban PM arrives in Nicaragua





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 19 (ACN) Cuban prime minister Manuel Marrero Cruz and the delegation accompanying him arrived today in Nicaragua's Augusto Cesar Sandino International Airport to take part in the celebrations marking the 43rd anniversary of the triumph of the Sandinista People's Revolution.



The Cuban Presidency reported on Twitter that the Cuban ambassador to Managua, Jorge Mayo Fernandez, and the minister president of the Nicaraguan social security institute, Roberto Lopez, welcomed the Cuban delegation.



This delegation is also integrated by the vice minister of foreign affairs, Josefina Vidal Ferreiro, and the director of South America of this ministry, Carlos de Cespedes Piedra.



According to Prensa Latina, the agenda of the Cuban representation in the Central American country also includes a meeting with Cubans living in Nicaragua and with members of solidarity movements.