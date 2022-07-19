Cuban PM to visit Nicaragua





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 19 (ACN) A Cuban delegation, headed by prime minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, will arrive today in Nicaragua to participate in the main ceremony marking the 43rd anniversary of the triumph of the Sandinista revolution.



Prensa Latina reported that the agenda of the Cuban delegation also includes a meeting with Cubans living in Nicaragua and with members of solidarity movements.



Cuban foreign minister Josefina Vidal, the director of South America of this body, Carlos Manuel de Cespedes, and other officials make up the Cuban delegation.



Some 277 international guests from social and solidarity movements, as well as delegations from Venezuela and other friendly countries are expected to attend the celebration of the triumph of the Sandinista revolution.