16
July Saturday

Cuba and Venezuela Stress Excellent Bilateral Relations



Havana, July 15 (ACN) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero offered warm welcome to visiting Venezuelan Executive vice-president Delcy Rodriguez.

The two officials stressed the excellent levels of relations between the two nations as they exchanged on bilateral collaboration, the regional and international scenarios.

Marrero and Rodriguez affirmed their governments’ determination to keep deepening bilateral friendship bonds and strengthening the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our Americas-Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP).

The meeting was attended by Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez.

