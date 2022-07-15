All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuban PM receives vice president of Venezuela



HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 15 (ACN) Cuban premier Manuel Marrero Cruz received today at the Palace of the Revolution Delcy Rodriguez Gomez, executive vice president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

The Cuban Presidency described the meeting as a "warm reception" when it published the information on Twitter, which noted that the high dignitary of the Bolivarian country was on a working visit to the Antillean nation.

