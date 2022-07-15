Timor Leste and Cuba hold first inter-foreign ministerial consultations





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 15 (ACN) For the first time, Timor Leste and Cuba held inter-foreign ministerial consultations, where several issues of mutual interest were discussed, the Cuban ministry of foreign affairs ( MINREX by its Spanish acronym) reported today.



According to the statement, published on the agency's website, the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the U.S. government on Cuba and the fight against climate change were among the topics of the meeting, which was held virtually.



The meeting also dealt with coordination, perspectives and priorities in disarmament and arms control, as well as cooperation in terms of candidacies in international organizations.



The Cuban delegation was headed by ambassador Rodolfo Benitez Verson, general director of multilateral affairs and international law of MINREX, while the Timorese delegation was headed by Licinio Branco, general director for multilateral and regional affairs of the Timorese ministry of foreign affairs and cooperation.



Both countries also reiterated their commitment to strengthening multilateralism and international cooperation as the only possible way to solve global challenges, as well as to defending the United Nations Charter and International Law.



Cuba and Timor Lester celebrate this year the 20th anniversary of diplomatic relations. On May 20, 2022, Cuba was the second country to recognize the independence of that Southeast Asian nation.