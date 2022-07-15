Cuba-Mexico Business Forum concludes today in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 15 (ACN) The Cuba-Mexico business forum, held for two days at the Hotel Nacional, concluded today in Havana with the signing of agreements arising from business rounds between entities from both countries.



More than 80 Mexican and 150 Cuban companies analyzed possible economic and trade links, especially in the agro-industry, biopharmaceutical and medical services, energy, transportation, tourism and creative and artistic industries.



This morning the working meetings will continue and a group of Mexican businessmen will visit the Mariel Special Development Zone and other places of interest.



The opening of the meeting on Thursday was attended by Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban communist party and president of the country, and Manuel Marrero Cruz, prime minister, showing of the importance that the country's leadership attaches to this event.



Hector Guerrero Herrera, Undersecretary of Industry and Trade, also traveled to Havana on behalf of Mexico, who spoke in favor of new and greater business deals.



Mexico is among Cuba's main trading partners in the region, hence in order to strengthen and diversify economic and trade ties, Cuban ministers and deputy ministers explained the opportunities and possibilities of sectors such as agriculture and the food industry, in terms of trade and foreign investment.