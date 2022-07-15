Mexican President again Condemns US Blockade of Cuba





Havana, July 14 (ACN) Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador denounced the influence of Florida-based Cuban politicians in reinforcing the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba.



During his morning press conference at Mexico’s Palacio Nacional, the head of state said such politicians put muscles on the US government without caring for the suffering of the Cuban people, according to PL news agency.



Those persons address the blockade as a political and electoral issue, like there colleagues in Texas do about Mexican migrants whom they mistreat and denigrate. In his reference, Lopez Obrador questioned the fact that a handful of Cubans has influence over the US government, while they represent nothing or nobody, while Mexican migrants based in the US amount to 40 million and their vote counts.



During his visit to Cuba in May, the Mexican President demanded the end of the US blockade and said that the Biden administration is wrong in using its policy to affect the wellbeing of the Cuban people with the aim of having them face shortages.