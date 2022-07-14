Cuban deputy prime minister hails scope of Cuba-Mexico forum





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 14 (ACN) Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz described the 2022 Cuba-Mexico Business Forum as a golden opportunity to keep strengthening economic, trade, financial and cooperation ties between the two countries.



Before representatives of more than 80 Mexican and 150 Cuban entities—as well as of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz and Héctor Guerrero Herrera, Undersecretary of Industry and Trade of Mexico, Cabrisas said that the meeting will give continuity to the agreements between their leaders for the benefit of both peoples and stressed that Mexico is one of Cuba's main trading partners in Latin America and the Caribbean.



He also told the Mexican businesspersons about the difficult times facing the Cuban economy as a result of the pandemic, the world economic crisis and the tightening of the U.S. blockade and pointed out that May 2023 will mark 120 years of friendly relations between both nations, consolidated since the triumph of the Revolution and through the courageous support that Mexico has always offered Cuba in international forums and against the U.S. blockade and Cuba policy.



Mr. Guerrero, in turn, conveyed warm greetings from President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and praised the hospitality that Cuba has given him and his fellow citizens, whom he urged to work together with Cuban entrepreneurs to design and develop new business deals.



“May the brotherhood between our two countries lead to new spaces and opportunities to strengthen our economic and commercial ties,” he said.



Scheduled in the Forum’s program for today and tomorrow is a business round between Cuban and Mexican enterprises.