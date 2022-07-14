Díaz-Canel to attend Cuba-Mexico Business Forum





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 14 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez will be in the opening session of the Cuba-Mexico 2022 Business Forum, held in this city and attended by more than 100 Mexican businesspersons and representatives of Cuban entities, as well as by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz and Antonio Luis Carricarte, president of the Chamber of Commerce.



Héctor Guerrero Herrera, Undersecretary of Industry and Commerce of the Mexican Ministry of Economy, will also take part in the first session of this event, which is intended to provide an update on the Cuban economy, foreign investment, business opportunities and exports, whereas Rodrigo Malmierca Díaz, Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment (MINCEX), will talk about the current trade and business relations between Cuba-Mexico.



Sponsored by MINCEX, Procuba, the Cuban Chamber of Commerce and the Mexican Embassy in Havana, the Forum includes a business round mainly centered on the agri-food, biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors, tourism, renewable energies and cultural industries.