Cuba-Mexico Business Forum Opens in Havana





Havana, July 14 (ACN) Over 100 Mexican entrepreneurs will attend the Cuba-Mexico Business Forum 2022 opening doors Thursday at Havana’s Hotel Nacional.



On his Twitter account, Cuban Foreign Trade and Investment Minister Rodrigo Malmierca said the Mexican participation and the exchanges to take place are of great potential to expand bilateral economic relations between the two countries.



The meeting will focus on areas like biotechnology, food production, pharmaceuticals, tourism, renewable energy and cultural industries.



The event will allow both sides to exchange ideas in terms of investment and export promotion, with the participation of different Cuban economic actors.



The Cuba-Mexico Business Forum is sponsored by the Center for the Promotion of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, the Cuban Chamber of Commerce and the Mexican embassy in Havana.