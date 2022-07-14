Cuba Denounces Arbitrary Treatment of its Diplomats





Havana, July 13 (ACN) The Charge d’ Affairs at the Cuban mission at the United Nations, Yuri Gala Lopez denounced before the UN Committee on Relations with the Host Country that Cuba diplomats accredited at the international organization are subjected to arbitrary treatment.

.

The Cuban official noted that the Cuban diplomats and their relatives have arbitrarily been imposed movement restrictions, which constitute a hurdle for their functions, according to a news release by the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



The discriminatory visa issuance for some member states by the host country is not only a violation but an obstacle against the work of the organization and prevents the delegations from carrying out their functions on equal grounds, the ambassador noted.



The UN organization cannot be accomplice of reiterated failure by the host country to honor the Charter, the Host-related Accord, the Convention on the Privileges and Immunities and other international instruments.



