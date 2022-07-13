Havana to host Cuba-Mexico Business Forum





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 13 (ACN) The Ministry of Foreign Trade and Investment (MINCEX) invited all sectors of the national economy to participate in the Cuba-Mexico Business Forum 2022, to be held in this city on July 14 and 15 to discuss topics such as agri-food, biotechnology and pharmaceutical production, tourism, renewable energies and cultural industries, as well as to provide a context for businessmen from both nations to talk about investment and to promote Cuban exports.



Mexico is one of Cuba’s major trade partners, given its proximity, agro-industrial and technological development and trade policies, and the two countries have signed an Economic Complementation Agreement based on import duties to protect their products.



Mexican President Andrés López Obrador’s visit to Havana on May 7 and 8 reinforced the historic ties of friendship between the peoples and governments of Cuba and Mexico.



"With all due respect for the sovereignty and independence of Cuba, I will continue to insist (…) that the United States lift the blockade of this sister nation and initiate the reestablishment of relations of cooperation and friendship between the peoples of the two nations," AMLO said in a memorable speech in the presence of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel.