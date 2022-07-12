Cuba is a symbol, Pope Francis affirms





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 12 (ACN) Pope Francis said today in statements to the press media that Cuba is a symbol, Cuba has a great history.



On Twitter, Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla shared fragments of the pontiff's words.



Francis stated the appreciation he has for the Cuban people and the good relations he has had with Cubans, specifically he highlighted his relationship with Raul Castro.



The high representative of the Catholic Church spoke about the relations between Cuba and the United States, pointing out that he was happy when a small agreement was reached with the U.S., which at the time former President Barack Obama proposed and the Cuban government accepted.



He referred to that fact as a good step forward that was stopped now.



Pope Francis made a pastoral visit to Cuba between September 20 and 22, 2015, a few days after the reestablishment of diplomatic relations between that country and the United States, which he described as a sign of the victory of the culture of dialogue and meeting.



On that occasion, he encouraged the leaders of both nations to continue advancing along this path and to develop their full potential as proof of the high service called to render in favor of peace and the well-being of their people and of all America.