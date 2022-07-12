Cuba Rejects European Union Declaration





Havana, July 11 (ACN) Cuba strongly rejected on Monday statements by Josep Borrell, high representative of the European Union for External Affairs and Security Policies, related to the riots occurred here in July 2021.



The European Union lacks moral authority to judge Cuban reality, wrote Cuban Foreign Minster Bruno Rodriguez on his Twitter account in response to Borrell’s statements. https://twitter.com/BrunoRguezP/status/1546595007573917699

According to the Cuban official the European Union might as well deal with its own problems and frequent violations of human rights in its member states.



Borrell’s statement on Monday refers to alleged repression and unfair prison sentences imposed on the participants in the events that took place July 11 and 12, 2021 in Cuba, which derived into vandalic acts against peace of the Cuban people.