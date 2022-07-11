Cuban President condemns assassination of Shinzo Abe





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 8 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel condemned the cruel attack that caused the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.



On Twitter, the Cuban President extended his condolences to the people and government of Japan, in addition to family and friends.



"We deeply regret the loss of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and express our condemnation of the cruel attack that caused his death. Heartfelt condolences to the people and government of #Japan, which I extend to family and friends."



This Thursday, Shinzo Abe was shot while delivering a speech near Yamato Saidaiji station.



According to Prensa Latina news agency, the impact of the bullet caused him to go into cardiopulmonary arrest and he was taken to Nara Medical University Hospital, where he died.



Abe was Japan's longest-serving prime minister, having held office twice.