Diaz-Canel mourns death of former Angolan president





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 8 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party and president of the country, mourned on Twitter the death of former Angolan president Jose Eduardo dos Santos.



On his tweet, the Cuban leader expressed his condolences to the Angolan people and government, as well as to his family and relatives.



Cuban foreign minister, Bruno Rodriquez Parrilla, also joined the condolences on the same social network.



"The Government of Angola confirmed this July 8 the death of the former president, at the age of 79, in a clinic in Barcelona, Spain, where he was hospitalized after suffering a cardiac event last June 23.

Jose Eduardo dos Santos was president of Angola from 1979 to 2017.