Cuba condemns assassination of former Japanese PM





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 8 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla condemned today the assassination of former Japanese premier Shinzo Abe.



On Twitter, Cuban diplomat extended his condolences to the people and government of Japan, and to the family and relatives of Abe, who at the time of his death was 67 years old.



On his message, Rodriguez Parrilla also highlighted the Japanese politician's contribution to relations with Cuba.



On Thursday, Shinzo Abe was shot while giving a speech near Yamato Saidaiji Stationand the impact of the bullet caused a cardiopulmonary failure and he was taken to the hospital of the Nara Medical University, where he died, according to Prensa Latina.



Abe was Japan's longest-serving prime minister, having held office twice.