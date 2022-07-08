Cuban Foreign Minister defends value of international solidarity





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 7 (ACN) Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla said on Thursday that international solidarity is a powerful instrument to face global problems.



Minister Rodriguez wrote in Twitter that the world union can face poverty and inequality, referring to the successful resolution presented by the Caribbean nation on Human Rights and International Solidarity in the Swiss city of Geneva.



This Thursday, the United Nations Human Rights Council approved by a majority the island's document, during the 50th session of that organism.



Out of 47 delegations, 31 voted in favor, 15 against and one abstained.



"International solidarity is a powerful tool to address the structural causes of poverty, inequality and other global problems. This is recognized in the resolution entitled "Human Rights and international solidarity", presented by #Cuba and adopted today by the #HRC50", Rodriguez Parrilla's message refers textually.



Previously, Cuban representatives denounced the political manipulation of the freedoms of religion and belief, to which some governments resort to condemn and sanction third parties.



"We do not recognize the right of any country to proclaim itself the police or guarantor of religious freedom in the world, nor to issue certifications or unilateral lists," the Cuban officials' statement said.