Díaz-Canel congratulates Algeria on independence anniversary





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 6 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel congratulated the government and people of Algeria on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of that country's independence.



On Twitter, the Cuban dignitary wrote: "Our congratulations to the government and people of Algeria on the 60th anniversary of the independence of that sister nation, to which we are united by close and historical ties".



The celebrations were attended on Cuban behalf by Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Minister of Foreign Affairs, who thanked the Algerian authorities for the invitation to the grand military parade held on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the independence of that African country, this July 5.



Relations between the two countries are marked by the beginning of Cuban cooperation abroad on May 23, 1963, precisely in that nation, where the first 29 doctors, four stomatologists, 14 nurses and seven health technicians traveled.



"We are honored to represent Cuba in celebrations for this memorable date, an opportunity to continue strengthening the historic ties of brotherhood between the two countries," the foreign minister said.



Our deep gratitude to the Algerian authorities for the invitation to the grand military parade on the occasion of the celebration of the 60th anniversary of Algeria's independence, an expression of the indestructible ties of brotherhood and solidarity between the two peoples, he posted on Twitter.