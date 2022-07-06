Cuba appreciates invitation to Algeria's independence celebrations





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 5 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, thanked today the Algerian authorities for the invitation to the grand military parade held on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the independence of that African country, this July 5.



On Twitter, Rodriguez Parrilla referred to the invitation as an expression of the indestructible ties of fraternity and solidarity between the two nations.



Algeria, which declared its independence from France on July 5, 1962 after a seven-year war, is celebrating the date today with the slogan "A day of glory for a new era" and the celebration of cultural activities and sporting events throughout the country.



The Cuban diplomat arrived in Algeria as part of a tour around Africa, which began last week and included official visits to Equatorial Guinea, Uganda, Ethiopia, Tanzania and Kenya.



He held a meeting yesterday with representatives of the Cuban medical brigade and diplomats working in that African nation, during which he highlighted the self-sacrificing work of Cuban collaborators and their contribution to the health of the brotherly Algerian people.



Cuban diplomat also discussed the creative efforts of the Cuban people to overcome obstacles and the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed on their country by the U.S. government more than 60 years ago.