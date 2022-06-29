Cuba Reaffirms its Commitment to Inclusive Education





Havana, June 28 (ACN) Cuban deputy education minister, Cira Piñeiro, reiterated today at UNESCO her government’s commitment to inclusive and high quality education, which she considered a priority since the 1959 triumph of the Cuban Revolution.



Our message at the pre-summit on education -from June 28 to 30- is of commitment, to continue advancing in the fulfillment of the objectives of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, especially that referred to achieving quality education for all, told Prensa Latina in Paris.



The deputy minister, who heads the Cuban delegation to the forum, a prelude to the education summit scheduled for next September in New York, stressed that since the triumph of the Revolution, Cuba has established a free and inclusive educational system, the seed of its current successes in the sector.



She stated that in her country the goals reflected in the 2030 Agenda have already been practically met; but we are not satisfied and continue working to raise the quality of teaching, she said.



Based on this vision, Cuba accepted the UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) proposal to hold a national consultation on thematic axes, he said, ranging from inclusive and quality education and teacher training, to the use of information and communication technologies.



Piñeiro described financing as a great challenge for Cuba, due to the impact of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed on the Caribbean country by the United States government, an aggressive policy that affects, but does not stop at, our development goals, she stressed.