Cuban parliamentary delegation pays tribute to Jose Marti in Turkey









The official parliamentary visit to Turkey began on Monday with the purpose of strengthening relations for the benefit of the people of both countries.



The previous day, the vice president of the National Assembly of People's Power paid tribute to the founding father of the Republic of Turkey, Mustafa Kencal Atatürk, as part of the beginning of the official parliamentary visit to that nation.



Además se reunió con Mustafa Sentop, presidente de la Gran Asamblea de la República de Turquía.



At the meeting in Ankara, Mari Machado gave Sentop a message sent by Esteban Lazo, president of the Cuban parliament, and they discussed international current affairs.



The Cuban delegation's work agenda includes talks with parliamentary leaders and members of solidarity initiatives with Havana.



Cuba and Turkey established diplomatic relations on November 25, 1952, based on respect, friendship and solidarity between the two peoples and governments.