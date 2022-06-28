Cuba and Uganda Willing to Expand Cooperation Links





Havana, Jun 27 (ACN) Cuba and Uganda affirm on Monday their willingness to expand cooperation links and keep deepening political and diplomatic relations, based on historic bonds of friendship and solidarity.



The statement was made by Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez on his Twitter account, following his meeting with Uganda’s president Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, in the capital Kampala.



Minister Rodriguez, who is paying an official visit to that eastern African nation, expressed his government’s will to keep deepening bilateral relations with Uganda, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry’s website.



President Museveni reportedly sent a message to Cuban Army General Raul Castro and to President Miguel Diaz-Canel and stressed the historic bonds of friendship uniting Cuba and Uganda.