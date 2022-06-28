Cuba appreciates new international day against US blockade





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 27 (ACN) The first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban communist party and president of the country, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, thanked on Twitter the friends in solidarity who participated on Sunday in a new international day against the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States more than 60 years ago to our country.



In this regard, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, highlighted on the same social network the participation of friends in solidarity and Cuban nationals from different latitudes in the initiative, and stressed that the decision to fight without stopping until the blockade is lifted is unstoppable.



From Cuba we express our gratitude to so many who do not cease to demand the elimination of the blockade and denounce its immoral, illegal and genocidal nature, he stressed.



According to the Cuban foreign ministry, activities were carried out in the United States (Miami and New York), Canada (Victoria, Montreal and Toronto), Uruguay, Argentina, Honduras, Nicaragua, Mexico, Brazil, Panama, Belize, Bahamas, Chile and Bolivia (Santa Cruz). Other regions of the world also joined the call, with initiatives in Italy, Spain (Seville and Madrid) and Finland.