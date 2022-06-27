World action against the U.S. blockade of Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 26 (ACN) Activities were organized in several cities around the world as part of the campaign against the U.S. blockade of Cuba, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



Friends in solidarity, Cubans living abroad and Cuban aid workers engaged in actions in Belize, Finland and Italy, whereas the France Cuba association demanded the lifting of the blockade. Likewise, the Sri Lanka-Cuba Friendship Association placed a statue of Cuban National Hero José Martí in the popular Victoria Park of Colombo.



Numerous events were also scheduled for the coming days in different countries to condemn this genocidal U.S. Cuba policy.