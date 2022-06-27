French call for an end to the U.S. blockade of Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 26 (ACN) The France Cuba association demanded the lifting of the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade of the Island and described it as a genocidal policy intended to topple the Revolution.



In a final statement of its general assembly, held in Toulouse, the solidarity organization created in 1961 also demanded Washington to return the territory occupied by the Guantanamo naval base against Cuba’s will.



France Cuba stressed that these demands are in line with the organization’s tenets in its capacity as the doyenne of solidarity with the Caribbean country on French soil and one of the oldest of its kind in the world.



Cuban ambassador to France Otto Vaillant, who was invited to the forum, gave the audience details of the Cuban reality and its challenges and stated his gratitude for France Cuba’s more than six decades of support of the Island, its people, its government and its Revolution.