Diaz-Canel congratulates Cuban scientist awarded L'Oréal-Unesco 2022 prize





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 24 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel expressed today that the outstanding scientist Maria Guadalupe Guzman Tirado is a pride for Cuba and its science, on the occasion of the L'Oréal-Unesco International Prize, Women and Science (2022), which was awarded to her on Thursday in Paris.



HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 24 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel expressed today that the outstanding scientist Maria Guadalupe Guzman Tirado is a pride for Cuba and its science, on the occasion of the L'Oréal-Unesco International Prize, Women and Science (2022), which was awarded to her on Thursday in Paris.

In a congratulatory message to Guzman Tirado on Twitter, the president stressed that she embodies the drive, determination and emancipation of Cuban women, and quoted Fidel Castro when he said that women are a revolution within the Revolution.





The Cuban professor, head of the Research, Diagnosis and Reference Center of the Pedro Kourí Tropical Medicine Institute, is the first Caribbean woman to win the important award, which is given to women researchers who stand out for their contribution to life sciences and the environment.





The award recognizes Guzman Tirado's pioneering work, which allowed for a better understanding and treatment of dengue or tropical flu, based on understanding its pathogenesis, treatment of its symptoms and prevention.





Maria Guadalupe Guzman Tirado is president of the Cuban Society of Microbiology and Parasitology, director of the PAHO/WHO Collaborating Center for the study of dengue and its control; Merit Academician of the Cuban Academy of Sciences, of the World Academy of Sciences and of the Organization of Women Scientists for the Developing World.





She is also principal investigator of more than 70 national and international projects, Tenured Professor with more than 130 courses in Cuba, United States, Latin America and the Caribbean, and author of more than 300 scientific articles and short publications, including two hypotheses, seven patents and 20 book chapters.