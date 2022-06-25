Cuban authorities praise the election of Grenadian PM





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 24 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel, congratulated Dickon Mitchell on his election as Prime Minister of Grenada.



On Twitter, the president also ratified the will to continue advancing in the development of friendly relations and cooperation for the benefit of both nations.



For his part, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, minister of foreign affairs, also congratulated the new Grenadian Premier on the same social network, and reaffirmed the willingness to continue strengthening the historic ties of fraternity, cooperation and solidarity between the countries.



Dickon Mitchell, 44, who leads the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party, was elected on Thursday in the Congress of Grenada, as the new Prime Minister of the country.



The governments of Havana and Saint George established relations on April 14, 1979, one month after the triumph of the Grenadian revolution led by Maurice Bishop.



Between 1983 and 1992, ties were suspended, until normalization during the administration of PM Nicholas Brathwaite.



Cuba has provided technical assistance to that country in sectors such as education, health, fishing, agriculture, construction and sports and more than 300 Grenadian students have graduated in Cuban universities, and about 40 continue their education in this country.