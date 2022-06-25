Cuba and Equatorial Guinea strengthen parliamentary ties





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 24 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, exchanged today at the Parliament of Equatorial Guinea with the first vice president of the Senate, Angel Serafin Seriche Dougan, and the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Gaudencio Mohaba Mesu.

Rodriguez Parrilla stressed on Twitter that the meetings confirmed the mutual interest in deepening parliamentary ties, and ratified the friendship and solidarity bonds that unite both countries.



He also thanked for the continued support in favor of the end of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed on the island by the United States.



This was the last day of Rodriguez Parrilla's official visit to Equatorial Guinea, which allowed reaffirming the fraternal relations that exist between the two countries, in the framework of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.



The Cuban delegation was also composed of the deputy director of the general directorate of bilateral affairs of the Cuban foreign ministry, Angel Villa Hernandez; the Cuban ambassador to Equatorial Guinea, Zaid Malluly Diaz Medina, and the head of the minister's secretariat, Noel Quesada Gonzalez.