Cuba and Thailand botanical gardens sign MOU





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 24 (ACN) Top representatives of the botanical gardens of Cuba and Thailand signed a Memorandum of Understanding in that Southeast Asian country, in what constitutes a strengthening of mutual cooperation.



Carlos Manuel Perez Cuevas, general director of the Cuban Botanical Garden, and Kampon Tansacha, president of the Nong Nooch Tropical Botanical Garden, signed the document in Pattaya.



The memorandum is aimed at developing capacities for joint scientific research, as well as the sustainable use and conservation of species.



Hector Conde Almeida, Cuban ambassador to Bangkok, attended the ceremony, where Tansacha praised the technical collaboration between the two institutions, recalled his visit to Havana in 1998, and the educational, capacity building and training activities included in the MOU.



The Cuban delegation received an invitation to plant a type of palm and the commonly called ceibon at the international area of the Nong Nooch Botanical Garden.



In the 1980s, the National Botanical Garden of Cuba enriched its orchid collections with species from Thailand.