Russia and Cuba Ready to Deepen Bilateral Cooperation





Havana, Jun 23 (ACN) Cuba and Russia confirmed on Thursday their determination to keep deepening bilateral cooperation links in the economic-commercial and scientific-technical areas.



The announcement was made during the intergovernmental Commission held Thursday and headed by Cuba’s deputy premier Ricardo Cabrisas and Russia’s vice-president Yuri Borisov.



According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry, the Russian delegation reiterated their country’s willingness to effectively contribute to the island’s economic and social development program up to 2030.



Major projects considered during the working session included those in the sectors of energy, industry, transport and pharmaceuticals.



During the meeting the two sides expressed their rejection of discriminatory and blockade policies and unilateral sanctions facing the two countries.



They also agreed to hold the next intergovernmental commission in Moscow in the second half of 2022.