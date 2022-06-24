Cuba and Russia willing to increase cooperation





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 23 (ACN) Cuba and Russia confirmed their willingness to continue deepening their ties for bilateral economic, commercial and scientific-technical cooperation during the meeting of the intergovernmental Commission headed by Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz and Russian Vice President Yuri Borisov.



e realization of the economic and social development plan that Cuba has designed until 2030.



The main projects on the Commission’s agenda have to do with energy, industry, transport and the medical-pharmaceutical sector.



Both parties stated their governments' rejection of all discriminatory and blockade policies and unilateral measures taken against the two countries as they agreed to hold the 19th session of the Intergovernmental Commission in Moscow in the second half of 2022.