U.S. students travel to Cuba with solidarity cargo





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 22 (ACN) Forty U.S. students led by project Bridges of Love coordinator Carlos Lazo arrived in Cuba on a solidarity trip to bring powdered milk for children’s hospitals.



In statements to the press before leaving from Miami, Lazo said that the students, some of whom were traveling with their parents, were excited about lending a hand to the Cuban people by bringing 5,000 pounds of powdered milk collected by the project, which has already organized two other shipments for similar purposes.



Bridges of Love donated 18,000 and 15,000 pounds of powdered milk in November 2021 and January 2022, respectively, in both cases to daycare centers and homes for the elderly in eastern Cuba.