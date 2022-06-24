Díaz-Canel sent Nicaraguan Vice President a birthday greeting





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 22 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel wished Nicaraguan VP Rosario Murillo a happy birthday on behalf of the people, the Party and the government of Cuba.



In a message he posted on Twitter, the head of state ratified Cuba’s unwavering commitment to the Revolution and the people of Augusto César Sandino.



Born in the city of Managua, Nicaragua, on June 22, 1951, Rosario Murillo Zambrana is coordinator of the Communication and Citizenship Council of the Government of Reconciliation and National Unity, vice president of the country, and wife of President Daniel Ortega Saavedra.