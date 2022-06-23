Cuba thanks Austrian residents for their solidarity





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 22 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla thanked today in Austria the solidarity with and support to the island in the struggle to put an end to the criminal U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade.



Rodríguez Parrilla described his meeting with leaders of the Cuba-Austria Friendship Association and a group of Cubans based in the European nation as fruitful and pleasant.



In another post he remarked that that he also met with the staff of the Cuban Embassy, whom he thanked for their work to arrange his visit and discussed domestic and international issues and the challenges facing Cuban foreign policy.



The Cuban Foreign Minister traveled to Austria this week to participate in the first Meeting of States Parties to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), where he reiterated the island's firm commitment to nuclear disarmament.